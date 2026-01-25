"Humbling And Encouraging": Meghalaya Conservationist On Padma Shri

Hally War of Meghalaya's East Khashi Hills district on Sunday said he never imagined that his work would be recognised at the national level for him to be selected for the Padma Shri award.

War said the recognition (Padma award) was both humbling and encouraging.

"I never imagined that the work we do in our village would be recognised at the national level. I am grateful and happy that people are now understanding the value of our traditional knowledge," War told PTI.

War said the award was not just for him but for the entire community that has safeguarded the tradition for generations.

"This honour belongs to my village and to our forefathers who taught us to live with nature, not against it," he added.

From his childhood, War had a curiosity about growing ficus roots that has grown into an extraordinary conservation effort for him to earn the Padma Shri award this year.

War spent decades nurturing and guiding the aerial roots of ficus trees following the tradition taught by his grandfather.

He weaved the aerial roots of Ficus elastica (rubber fig trees) when he was barely a kid (about 10 years old) to create sustainable, 600-year-lasting bridges that thrive in the humid, monsoon-heavy climate.

War said his journey started casually during his childhood days, when he would plant and guide roots just for fun, inspired by elders in the village who practised the age-old method of bio-engineering.

"At first, it was like a game for us children, helping the roots grow in the right direction. Later, I realised that these bridges are not just useful, they are part of who we are," he said.

Last year, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited the living root bridge at Siej and highlighted its importance as a symbol of the state's culture and ecological wisdom, while acknowledging the efforts of villagers like War in protecting the fragile heritage.

"Heartiest congratulations to Bah Hally War of Siej Village, East Khasi Hills, on being conferred the Padma Award 2026," the chief minister said on X.

According to the chief minister, War has dedicated his life to nurturing and building living root bridges, becoming a true ambassador of our heritage, traditions, and sustainable living.

Recalling his first meeting with War, Sangma said, "His profound knowledge, deep respect for nature, and unwavering community spirit make him a truly deserving recipient of this prestigious honour." Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also visited the Siej living root bridge last year and praised the indigenous ecological practices followed by the community.

"At a time when the world is searching for sustainable solutions, the people here have shown what is possible by working with nature," Sitharaman had said during her visit last year, lauding the community's commitment to conservation.

Over the years, War has helped maintain and strengthen several living root bridges in and around Siej village, while also mentoring younger villagers on how to protect the surrounding ecosystem.

"These bridges take many years to become strong. If we do not care for them, we will lose something that cannot be replaced by concrete," he said.

Meghalaya's unique living root bridges, found mainly in the southern slopes of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region, are created by training the roots of rubber fig trees to grow across rivers and ravines, forming sturdy natural pathways over time and drawing visitors from across the world.

The Living Root Bridges, known locally as Jingkieng Jri, are currently on the UNESCO World Heritage Centre(Tentative List) and have recently moved closer to official status with the submission of their nomination dossier, representing a unique blend of human ingenuity and nature.

