Huge Jump In Shelling, Firing By Pakistan In Jammu And Kashmir This Year

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured by 1,435 ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an RTI reply by the Home ministry.

According to the data provided by the MHA in reply to an RTI application filed by activist Raman Sharma, till the end of July this year, 28 civilians, 12 armymen and 12 BSF personnel were killed.

During the same period, 140 civilians, 45 armymen and 47 BSF personnel were injured in 945 ceasefire violations along the LoC and 490 along the International Border, according to the data provided by MHA's Jammu and Kashmir Affairs Director, Sulekha.

Last year, in 971 ceasefire violations, including 860 along the LoC and 111 along the IB, 12 civilians, 15 armymen and 4 BSF personnel were killed, and 151 injured including 79 civilians, 58 armymen and 14 BSF personnel, it stated.

During 2016, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 439 ceasefire violations, in which 26 people including 13 civilians, 8 armymen and 5 BSF men were killed and 182, including 83 civilians, were injured.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the International Border between India and Pakistan is guarded by the the BSF while the Army guards the Line of Control.