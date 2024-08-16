Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Join Call For Justice In Kolkata Rape Case

As citizens across the country took to the streets to protest the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, several Bollywood actors and celebrities have also joined the call for justice.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Genelia D'Souza, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann have expressed shock and grief over the horrific rape-murder.

'Fighter' actor Hrithik Roshan shared a message of support for the family of the victim on X. "Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That's what we need. Perhaps ? I stand with the victim's family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night," he wrote.

The actor also said that the society needs to evolve by "sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters."

In an Instagram post, actor Kriti Sanon said she was heartbroken to see the "terrifying reality" of women's safety in India. “While we celebrate our 78th year of Independence and feel proud on how far we've come as a country globally.. it breaks my heart to see the terrifying reality that women are still not Safe in their own country. There is absolutely no fear in the people who commit these inhumane acts. And even today, its the woman being blamed for being a victim!" she said.

Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from the protest against the rape-murder and captioned it, “Who will speak for her if you don't?”

Actor Genelia D'Souza shared her message of support for the family of the victim. "Monsters need to be hanged!!! Just reading what the survivor went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones - can't even imagine how they are facing this tragedy," she wrote.