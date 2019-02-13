How PM Modi's Tweet Kindled Lankan Girl And Indian Boy's Love Story

Hansini Edheerisinghe married Govind Maheshwari on February 10. (ANI)

Amid the Valentine week, Hansini Edheerisinghe, a Sri Lankan woman got married to her soulmate from India on February 10.

Interestingly, the newly-wed couple stated that it was Prime Minister NarendraModi who became a cupid between the couple.

A resident of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, Govind Maheshwari had liked one of PM Modi's tweets which was also liked by 25-year-old Hansini. In a spur of curiosity, Mr Govind searched about Hansini and started following her on Twitter.

Soon, the two became friends on Twitter in 2015 and communicated over texts and video calls for the last two years. The couple finally met each other in 2017.

In order to understand the Indian culture, Hansini Edheerisinghe convinced her parents to pursue a course in physiotherapy in India while Mr Govind,26, completed his bachelor degree in engineering.

"We belong to two different cultures but we love each other so we have to manage everything," said Hansini.

Harshini's father, a lawyer in Sri Lanka, said: "My daughter had planned to come to India for higher studies. But when I came to know about the boy, we called him to Sri Lanka and he lived with us for a couple of months. I started liking him and we then gave consent to their relationship. I'm happy she chose an Indian as people here are kind and helpful."

"As our family follows Buddhism, we got delighted to know that Govind's family is also vegetarian," he added.