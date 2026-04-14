How Much Gold Should You Own When Iran Is Testing Trump's Nerves?

How much gold should you be holding if it is not even behaving like a hedge when you need it most?

That question is starting to surface as the Iran crisis unfolds. Gold, long seen as the ultimate safe haven, has failed to deliver in the way investors expected. After an initial spike on war headlines, it reversed sharply, falling nearly 20% from its peak and briefly wiping out its gains for the year.

Gold mining stocks have done even worse, dropping about 25%, while equities have seen a more mixed decline. Oil, meanwhile, has surged, emerging as the clear winner of the shock.

The reason is not sentiment. It is mechanics.

This war has pushed oil prices higher, lifting inflation expectations, real interest rates and the dollar at the same time. That combination works directly against gold. As a non yielding asset, it struggles when real yields rise, and instead of acting as a hedge, it gets sold as investors move into cash and dollar assets. Safe haven flows have not disappeared, but they have split, with money chasing yield and liquidity rather than sitting in bullion.

Should I be trusting gold then?

That is why gold looks like it is failing. But that is also why the allocation question matters more now, not less.

For billionaire investor Ray Dalio, the case for gold is not about what it does in a single phase of a crisis. "Gold is the safest money," he has said, urging investors to hold 5% to 15% of their portfolios in the metal because "it's a diversifier when things go wrong."

In his framework, gold is not meant to outperform in every shock. It is meant to be there when other assets stop working.

The complication this time is unpredictability. Donald Trump's shifting stance on Iran is forcing markets to react to signals that can change overnight. That kind of volatility is difficult to hedge with equities or bonds alone.

"Gold is no longer optional when uncertainty is policy driven," says Senthil Kumar N, MD & CEO, Nitstone Finserv, breaking it down by risk and age.

Younger investors with higher risk appetite can hold 5% to 10% in gold alongside equities. For older investors, where capital preservation becomes critical, that rises to 10% to 12%.

In the current environment, he argues even that may not be enough. "Overall, 12% to 15% is recommended as an investment in gold," he said, reflecting persistent shocks and policy volatility.

He is equally direct on how to hold it. "From an investment perspective, ETFs are better," he said, pointing to the costs and risks tied to physical gold, including storage, theft and purity concerns.

Coins and jewellery may remain popular, but for investors, he sees ETFs and sovereign gold bonds as more efficient.

"The allocation has to reflect the environment you are in," he said. "The core holding is protection."

That idea of protection is where the long term argument still holds. Prominent Canadian investor Pierre Lassonde framed the upside in stark terms: "The scary part to some extent is if 1% of world savings is shifted back into gold, for example, you're going to see gold at $25,000 simply because there's only 221,000 ton of gold on the planet."