How Delhi Voted In 2015, 2020: A Look At Past Election Results

The Delhi election result will be declared today, determining whether Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold its fortress and come to power for a fourth term, or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make a comeback in the national capital after nearly three decades. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am across all 70 constituencies.

Several exit polls gave the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015. According to the exit poll predictions, the BJP will win at least 45 to 55 of Delhi's 70 seats, while the ruling AAP will suffer major losses. Congress, which is looking for some gains after drawing a blank in the last two elections, is likely to get only one seat.

Let's take a look at the past two election results:

The AAP has been establishing its dominance in Delhi's political map routing since the last two elections.

In the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP, the single-largest party, bagged 31 seats, five seats less than the required majority in the 70-member house. The AAP and the Congress, with 28 and eight seats, subsequently joined hands to form a government but it only lasted 49 days. Following this, a President's Rule was imposed in the national capital.

In 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 67 of 70 seats in the assembly elections. The BJP managed to win three seats, while the Congress could not even open its account.

In 2020, AAP pulled off yet another stellar performance by winning 62 out of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP improved its tally winning 8 seats, while the Congress - which had ruled the national capital between 1998 and 2013 - did not get any seats.

Delhi Assembly Election key contenders

For the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, the main political contenders are the AAP, BJP, and Congress.

In the New Delhi constituency, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP is facing former West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh from the BJP and former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. In the Kalkaji constituency, Chief Minister Atishi of AAP is contesting against former South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba.

In Malviya Nagar, AAP's Somnath Bharti is contesting against BJP's Satish Upadhyay and Congress' Jitendra Kumar Kochar. In Patparganj, which has been the stronghold of AAP veteran Manish Sisodia, the party has fielded Awadh Ojha as its candidate against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi and the Congress' Anil Chaudhary.