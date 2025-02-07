Delhi Assembly Election Results: Security Tightened Ahead Of Counting

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is set to begin on February 8, authorities in the national capital have ramped up security measures to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

Special Commissioner of Police (CP) and State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO), Devesh Chandra Srivastava, announced that 19 counting centres have been established across Delhi, with ADCPs assigned to each centre.

At a press conference, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said, "There are 19 counting centres in Delhi. ADCPs have been made in charge of each centre. 38 companies of CAPF are deployed across the 19 counting centres. Local police are in coordination with the candidates and District Election officials."

He further stated, "A multi-layer security arrangement will be in place, comprising a strong room and a counting hall. In line with Election Commission guidelines, the Central Arm Police Force will provide security, while local police will secure the premises and the first entry point. Barricades will be erected 100 meters from each counting centre, allowing only authorized individuals to enter after rigorous security checks."

In addition to personnel deployment, Devesh Chandra Srivastava highlighted the use of advanced security screening equipment to maintain strict vigilance.

"Every counting centre has been equipped with Frame Metal Detectors, Hand-Held Metal Detectors, and X-Ray Baggage Scanners. Two companies of the Central Arm Police Force have been deployed at each counting centre," he added.

Further reinforcing security, stringent restrictions have been imposed on authorized personnel. Even authorized individuals, including media personnel, will not be permitted to carry mobile phones. Those who have obtained passes from the Chief Electoral Officer will be allowed to enter, he stated.

Special CP Srivastava emphasised, "Every counting centre will undergo thorough checks to ensure a completely peaceful and secure environment, both during and after the counting process. This will guarantee that the election process remains free, fair, and peaceful from start to finish."

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, R Alice Vaz said three-tier security has been deployed around the clock, with the innermost perimeter guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outermost perimeter by State Armed Police, with 24x7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors, with continuous monitoring.

There is only a single entry/exit point to the strong rooms, with a double lock system.

There is mandatory videography during the opening and closing of the strong rooms and a logbook is maintained which records visits of authorized officials (General Observers, DEOs, or DCPs) under videography. There is an operation control room adjacent to the strong room, and entry of any vehicles, including VIPs and officials has been barred.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi.

