How Delhi Police Got Custody Of BJP's Tajinder Bagga In Haryana

After a dramatic tussle involving police from three states, the Delhi police brought back BJP leader Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga from Haryana on the basis of a search warrant issued by the Dwarka district court. Mr Bagga's father had filed a police complaint at the Janakpuri police station alleging abduction after the Punjab police arrested him from his Delhi residence and took him away. The Delhi police acted swiftly to register an FIR based on Mr Bagga's father's complaint and moved the Dwarka court to get a search warrant to find Mr Bagga.

"We then flashed an alert for kidnapping and sent the search warrant to various authorities including the Haryana police which executed the warrant near Kurukshetra. The court had said he must be taken into custody and be produced before it," Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain, representing the Delhi police in court, said.

Punjab's top lawyer has refuted allegations of impropriety saying the Punjab police followed due process. He also rubbished Mr Bagga's father's allegations of physical assault.

"We have video recordings of the arrest at Mr Bagga's house and also from the Janakpuri police station where we intimated the local police yesterday morning itself," Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu said, claiming they had legal custody of the accused who was to be produced before the court in Punjab within 24 hours of the arrest but Haryana and Delhi police interfered in due process.

Both parties will now submit their affidavits in court arguing their sides and the matter will be heard tomorrow. The Punjab & Haryana High Court earlier this evening turned down the Punjab government's demand to keep Mr Bagga in Haryana.

Mr Bagga will now be produced in front of the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathi at her Gurugram residence at 9 PM.