Punjab Police Arrest Delhi BJP Leader, Stopped By Haryana Cops: 10 Points

The Delhi police have filed an FIR against Punjab police for the alleged kidnapping of Mr Bagga.

The Punjab police team taking Mr Bagga to Mohali was stopped en route by Haryana cops after the Delhi police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Mr Bagga's father. Haryana police surrounded the Punjab police vehicle carrying Mr Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. A team of Delhi police has also reached there.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders have defended the arrest saying the Punjab police are acting in an unbiased way and the action was taken after Mr Bagga refused to cooperate with the investigation even after notices were sent five times. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj has said they have collected information about Mr Bagga who he claims uses "obscene, toxic and hateful language" on social media.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed around 50 cops barged into Mr Bagga's Delhi home at around 8:30 in the morning and arrested him. "He couldn't even wear his turban," he said.

Mr Bagga's father has alleged that around 10-15 cops entered their home, punched him and dragged his son out to take him to Punjab. He said the police snatched his phone when he tried to record a video and seized both his and Mr Bagga's phones. He has registered a complaint of kidnapping. The Delhi police FIR on Mr Bagga's father Preet Pal's complaint details the sequence of events narrated by him.

Punjab police have sent a letter to Haryana's top cop clarifying that it's not a kidnapping case and that the Haryana police are stopping them needlessly.

Delhi police claimed they were not given any prior information regarding the arrest. Punjab police have, however, refuted the allegation saying prior intimation was given and one of their teams has been at the Janakpuri police station since last evening.

Mr Bagga was to be taken to a Punjab court. The complaint against him was registered with the cyber cell at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Punjab's Mohali district. The charges against Mr Bagga include making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation.

Mr Bagga has been very vocal against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on social media. He came under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Mr Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.