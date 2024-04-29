BJP Leader Seen Slapping Tripura Polling Official In Viral Video, Arrested

A complaint was lodged against Kajal Das by the assistant returning officer of Dharmanagar

A Tripura BJP leader was arrested today for allegedly assaulting a presiding officer at a polling station on Friday during phase 2 polls for Tripura East constituency. The action came after Kajal Das, the president of BJP's North Tripura district, was seen slapping the poll official in a video that is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

Several other people, who are yet to be identified, were also seen attacking the officer at polling station number 22 of the Bagbasa assembly constituency.

A complaint was lodged against Kajal Das by the assistant returning officer of Dharmanagar, according to a senior police official.

Jayanta Debnath, the officer in-charge of Kadamtala police station where the case was filed, stated that an investigation was conducted based on reports from sector officers, micro observers and the viral video.

He said that a case under sections 353, 332, and 131 of the Representation of People's Act, as well as section 34 of the IPC has been filed.

He emphasised that the law would take its own course, and police have already obtained the viral video, enabling clear identification of Kajal Das.