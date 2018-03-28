How Can The Chief Justice Of India Be Impeached? An Explanation Following the allegations by top four Supreme Court judges, the Congress, backed by several opposition parties, has initiated the proceedings for the impeachment of the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Congress is leading efforts to bring impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. New Delhi: In an unprecedented move in January this year, four top



Following these allegations, the Congress has belatedly initiated the proceedings for the impeachment of the Chief Justice of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Majid Memon said on Tuesday.



The impeachment motion is being supported by the NCP, CPI, CPM and the Samajwadi Party. Three Congress heavyweight leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel, have reportedly signed the petition for the impeachment of the Chief Justice of India.



To move an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India, signatures of 100 MPs are needed in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, signatures of 50 members are required. NCP's Majeed Memon said 20 signatures have been collected so far.



Here's the 5-Step procedure to impeach the Chief Justice of India:



The Constitution of India lays down the procedure for removal of a judge of Supreme Court which is applicable to the Chief Justice as well. Once appointed, the Chief Justice remains in the office until the age of 65 years. He/She can be removed only through a process of impeachment by the Parliament.



As per Article 124(4) of the Constitution of India, "A Judge of the Supreme Court shall not be removed from his office except by an order of the President passed after an address by each House of Parliament supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting has been presented to the President in the same session for such removal on the ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity."



Step 1: A notice of motion is issued by 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha or 50 MPs from the Rajya Sabha. This motion for removal can be moved in either of the House.



Step 2: The motion can either be accepted or rejected by the Speaker/Chairman of the House.



If the motion is admitted, then the Speaker or the Chairman of the House forms a three-member committee comprising a senior judge of the Supreme Court, a judge of the High Court and a distinguished jurist to investigate the charges. This committee would look into the alleged charges levelled against the Chief Justice of India.



Step 3: If the three-member committee decides to support the motion, then that motion is taken up for discussion in the House where it had been introduced and must be passed by a special majority of the House.



Step 4: After passing through the Lok Sabha, the motion is taken up in the next House where again it needs to be passed with two-third majority.



Step 5: After the motion is passed through both the Houses with two-third majority, the President of India is approached to remove the Chief Justice of India.



