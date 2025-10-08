On Attack On Chief Justice, His Family's "Poisonous Ideology" Remark

Chief Justice BR Gavai's family has condemned the shoe incident targeting him in the court premises as an "attack on the Constitution" and asserted that no one has the right to take the law into their hands. Such misbehaviour should be stopped; otherwise, future generations will not forgive us, said his sister, Kirti Gavai, while his mother, Kamal Gavai, urged people to express themselves constitutionally.

The Chief Justice had come under attack during court proceedings on Monday when a lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, had thrown a shoe at him. "India won't tolerate Sanatan's insult," the lawyer was heard saying as he was being escorted away by security personnel. Unfazed by the attack, CJI Gavai continued the hearing. It was learnt that he had asked the registry not to take any action against the man.

The CJI's sister called it his humility that he remained unaffected but asserted that such acts must not be ignored. "We spoke with Bhushan dada. He had asked the court to ignore it, but honestly, we don't all have to ignore it. It's his humility that he said, Ignore it. But if we don't stop this kind of misbehaviour, then future generations will never forgive us," she said in a video statement.

Describing it as an attack by a "poisonous ideology," she said whoever acts against the constitution must face action.

"This is not a personal attack by a person but an attack on the constitution by a poisonous ideology. We need to stop this kind of unconstitutional behaviour. Action must be taken if anyone acts against the constitution," she added.

The CJI's mother, Kamal Gavai, said people must focus on the Constitution and follow the main principle behind it, "which is to live and let live."

"The Indian Constitution gives equal rights to all, but some people take the law into their own hands and behave in a manner that is disrespectful to India and can spread anarchy in the country. No one has the right to take the law into their hands and create anarchy. I request everyone to please ask your questions in the constitutional way," she added.

What Happened In Courtroom

A major security breach occurred on Monday when an elderly lawyer threw a shoe at the Chief Justice during a court proceeding. The shoe did not reach the bench. The lawyer was immediately taken out of the courtroom by security personnel.

A lawyer present in court at the time of the incident said that the Chief Justice was calm throughout. He asked court officials not to get distracted by such acts and went on with the proceedings. "I am the last person to be affected by such things," he said.

How The Country Reacted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on the Chief Justice during a call with him in the evening. "The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," he posted on X.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the way he remained calm in such a situation. "It highlights his commitment to the values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he said.

Political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have also condemned the incident. It has hurt every Indian since this type of behaviour doesn't fall in line with the social tradition, constitutional grace, and the cultural traditions of India, said BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who threw the shoe at him, made a bizarre claim a day later. He claimed God had made him carry out the attack. "The Chief Justice of India mocked Sanatan Dharma. This was the Almighty's order, a reaction to an action," he claimed.

The Bar Council of India has suspended the lawyer, saying that his conduct was inconsistent with the dignity of the court.