Household Items Worth Rs 2.36 Lakh Stolen By Movers And Packers Firm

The firm's truck is untraceable, officials said. (Representational)

A government staffer lost Rs 2.36 lakh after a movers and packers firm he had engaged after finding it online fled with his household items, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

Vyankatraman Nagarajan (54) was shifting house from Bengaluru to Nagpur and the deal was fixed with the accused firm for Rs 47,500, he said.

"The firm's truck is untraceable and items like washing machine, refrigerator, television set etc are missing. We have registered a case under IPC and Information Technology Act," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)