House Of Kuki Leader Set On Fire In Manipur's Churachandpur

Tension flared up in Manipur's Churachandpur district after the house of a Kuki leader was allegedly set on fire by a mob, officials said on Monday. The house of Kuki National Organisation (KNO) leader Calvin Aikhenthang was torched late on Sunday night, they said.

A section of locals in Churachandpur said a short-circuit triggered the fire. The KNO is a signatory to the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre.

The house of another Kuki leader, Ginza Vualzong, who is the spokesperson of the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), was also targeted by unidentified people. Timely intervention by locals helped prevent the house from being set on fire, officials said.

On September 4, two umbrella bodies representing two dozen Kuki, Zomi and Hmar insurgent groups signed the SoO agreement with the Centre on re-negotiated terms and conditions, under which they agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, relocate designated camps away from vulnerable areas, and work towards a solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the state.

The signing of the SoO agreement with the KNO and the United People's Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in the restive state, officials had said.

Separately, the civil society group Kuki Zo Council (KZC) decided to open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement of commuters and essential goods.

However, on Monday, the KZC clarified that it has not "declared the reopening of NH-2" and that "no free movement has been permitted on this route."

"Our request was only to the people of Kangpokpi district to extend cooperation to the security forces, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in maintaining the safety of commuters along NH-2," the KZC said.

It said the Centre's statement had been "misinterpreted" and caused "unnecessary confusion".

"As there is still no settlement or agreement to the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, no one from either side should cross" into respective areas under any circumstances, it said.

Warning that Kuki-Zo areas must be respected at all costs, the council said "any violation will only lead to serious consequences and further deterioration of peace and security."