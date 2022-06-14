Hours After PM Order, Home Ministry's Hiring Process Goes On Mission Mode

PM Modi has ordered recruitment of 10 lakh people in government departments in next 18 months

The Union Home Ministry today said it has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in its various departments on a "mission mode", in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to recruit 10 lakh people in all central government departments over the next year and a half.

The direction from PM Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office or PMO said.

"In line with instructions of PM @narendramodi to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all GOI Deptts and Ministries over a period of 1.5 yrs, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in Mission Mode," a Home Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

The Centre's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister has taken a significant people-centric decision, which will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India's youngsters.

"A significant people-centric decision by PM Sh @narendramodi that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India's youth. Employment to 10 lakh people by the Government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years," Mr Singh said in a tweet.



