'Hope For An Early Restoration Of Normalcy': PM Modi On Floods In Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

The total death count from the devastating floods in Pakistan neared 1,100 Monday. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led cash-strapped government has made a desperate appeal for aid to deal with the crisis that has displaced 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

At least 1,061 are dead and 1,575 injured, according to the latest data issued on Monday by Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, the chief national organisation tasked to deal with natural calamities.

