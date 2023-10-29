'Honeytrapped' Rajasthan Man Arrested For Sharing Info With Pak Women: Cops

The police filed a case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 (Representational)

The Rajasthan Police arrested an alleged spy for sharing strategic information after he was allegedly honey-trapped by Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, the police said on Sunday.

Additional DGP (Intelligence) S Sengathir said that while monitoring the activities of the ISI, it was found that one Narendra Kumar, a resident of Anandgarh Khajuwala near the India-Pakistan International Border in Bikaner, had contacted the Pakistani Intelligence Agency (PIO) through social media.

Kumar was in constant touch with his two female handlers and was sharing strategic information, Mr Sengathir said.

According to the officer, Kumar, during interrogation, said that about two years ago, he came in contact with one "Poonam Bajwa", who claimed to be a resident of Bhatinda, on Facebook. She allegedly told him that she was working as a data entry operator in the Border Security Force, the officer said, quoting Kumar.

Poonam befriended Narendra and lured him by offering to marry him, and the two soon began talking on WhatsApp, Mr Sengathir said.

She would demand sensitive information from Narendra about the situation on the international border, like roads, bridges, BSF posts, towers, photographs of Army vehicles, and photographs and videos of restricted places Mr Sengathir said.

Narendra was also in contact with another Pakistani woman for a while, he said, adding that the woman, Sunita, introduced herself as a journalist and sought information about the border area. He also shared strategic information with this agent, he said.

During the interrogation of the accused and technical examination of his mobile phone, it was found that Narendra was caught in a honeytrap by female Pakistani handlers and he provided sensitive information of strategic importance related to the international border area.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, the police said.