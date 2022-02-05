Home Ministry's Press Info Unit Opens Account On Koo

Koo is a homegrown social media platform available in 10 Indian languages

The Press Information Bureau's unit that is handling the Ministry of Home Affairs has opened an official account on the homegrown social media platform, Koo. The Home Ministry is among one of the most important ministries.

The Koo platform of the Press Information Bureau, or PIB, unit handling the Home Ministry will provide information from time to time on developments of public importance.

In its first post, the PIB's Ministry of Home Affairs, or MHA, Koo account gave information related to a reply by the ministry during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on February 2, on the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Welcoming the PIB unit handling the Home Ministry to the platform, a Koo spokesperson said, "We are privileged to host the PIB's unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs to our made-in-India social media platform, Koo. We will enable the PIB's unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs to share information about the initiatives and activities undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Koo is a homegrown social media platform that enables people to express and connect with others in their language. Koo is available in 10 Indian languages and has 20 million users. It is the largest micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. Several top personalities from public life, government, entertainment, cricket and sports have accounts on Koo.

Most of the central ministers and ministries are already on Koo, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, among others.