Home Ministry Notice To IAS Officer Who Quit Over Centre's J&K Move

The notice says disciplinary enquiry was being initiated against Mr Gopinathan (File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated disciplinary proceedings against IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan who had resigned in August, protesting against what he alleged was the "denial of freedom of expression" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Gopinathan, an IAS officer of the 2012 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, had resigned over the central government's decision to impose restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir before ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Posting the home ministry notice to him on his Twitter handle, Mr Gopinathan said the charges against him include potentially "embarrassing the relations of central government with other organisations including foreign state" by "unauthorisedly communicating with the print, electronic and social media on the issues of government policies".

The home ministry said in its notice that the disciplinary enquiry was being initiated against Mr Gopinathan under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Disciplinary & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The ministry said the officer's letter of resignation was "under examination pending decision of the competent authority" and asked him to reply to the charges within 15 days.

Mr Gopinathan, who was the secretary, power department, the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted resignation to the Home Ministry on August 21.

A week later, he was asked by the authorities to resume duty and continue to work till his resignation is accepted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.