Islamic Countries Are Supporting India In Fighting Terror: Rajnath Singh

PM Modi has taken a tough stand to eliminate terrorism from India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India was getting the cooperation of Islamic countries in its fight against terrorism.

"All countries are coming on one platform to fight terror. There should be a decisive war against terror," the Home Minister said while inaugurating the office and a residential complex of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.

He noted that the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) had for the first time invited India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj as a guest of honour for its meeting.

Mr Singh said terrorism had nothing to do with caste, creed or religion. "Some people link terrorism with religion which is not proper."

Every Indian irrespective of caste, community and religion felt the pain following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a tough stand to eliminate terrorism from the country.