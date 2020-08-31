Amit Shah, Admitted To AIIMS For Post-Covid Care, Discharged

Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was hospitalised for post Covid-care, was discharged this morning from Delhi's AIIMS.

The 55-year-old BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected over 35 lakh people in India so far, on August 2.

On Saturday, the hospital had said Mr Shah "has recovered". "Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said in a statement.

He was admitted to the Delhi hospital on August 18 after he complained of "fatigue and body ache".

After testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month, he was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.

On August 14, he had tweeted that he would be in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of his doctors.