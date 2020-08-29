Amit Shah Has Recovered, To Be Released From 'Post Covid Care': AIIMS

Amit Shah had been admitted AIIMS after complaining of fatigue and body ache. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had been admitted to Delhi's premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMS for "post-covid care", has recovered and will be released soon, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS said in a statement.

The 55-year-old BJP leader, who had tested negative for coronavirus earlier this month, had been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on August 18. The Home Minister had been "complaining of fatigue and body ache for last three-four days", the hospital had said.

Mr Shah was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon early this month after testing positive. On August 14, he had tweeted that he would be in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of his doctors. A day later, he was seen taking part in Independence Day celebrations and raising the national flag at his official residence.

Concerns about the minister's health were compounded because he had taken part in a cabinet two weeks ago before he was tested positive for the highly infectious virus.

The meeting was attended by all top ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. All safety norms, including social distancing, were followed at the meet, where the National Education Policy or NEP was approved, government sources said.

Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily across India, at around 70,000 new infections every day, with the total number of cases crossing 34 lakh behind the United States and Brazil. More than 62,000 people have died in the country so far.

Over the last four days, there was been an uptick in the number of daily new cases, the positivity rate and the "R" or reproduction rate - the measure of how many people are infected by one infected person.