India Passes 35 Lakh Coronavirus Cases, Sees New Global Record: 10 Points

1. India is the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. The country has been recording the highest single-day surge in cases since August 4.

2. It took India 213 days to cross 35 lakh cases. The country has registered over five lakh cases in the last one week.

3. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of fresh cases. These five states also recorded the highest number of deaths, according to the government data.

4. The government on Saturday announced guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking, allowing metro services to resume from September 7. Lockdowns can't be imposed outside containment zones, the states have been told.

5. Social, political, academic, sports, religious and other functions will be allowed with a limit of 100 people as part of the new rules from September 21. Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed. This phase, called "Unlock4", will be in effect till September 30.

6. India's fatality rate - an indicator of prevalence of the disease- stood at 7.46 per cent this morning; the fatality rate stood at 1.79 per cent.

7. India, which has a population of about 130 crores, has tested over 4.14 crore samples so far; 10.55 lakh samples have been tested since yesterday.

8. The country has been recording over 75,000 cases for the last four days; it recorded its last biggest single-day jump with 77,266 cases on Thursday.

9. For every million population, India's coronavirus cases and fatalities are one of the lowest compared to the global averages, the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

10. Worldwide, over 25 million cases have been recorded so far; over 8 lakh people have died.