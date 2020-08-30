Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: India Reports Over 76,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

With a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The number of deaths due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The COVID-19 case tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated cases.
Maharashtra reported 16,867 new cases, 11,541 patients discharged and 328 deaths on Saturday. Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.71 lakh, while the deaths from the disease mounted to 4,404, authorities said.
At the 20th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Saturday, centre said that for every million population, India's coronavirus cases and fatalities are one of the lowest compared to the global averages. The GoM on COVID-19 was briefed on the current status of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the health ministry said.
It was informed that as of Saturday, eight states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana -- contribute around 73 per cent of the active caseload.
Seven states -- Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- account for 81 per cent of total deaths due to coronavirus infection.
At the meeting, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the country has made tremendous strides in containing the COVID-19 outbreak and instructed his ministry to develop standard operating procedures (SoPs), comprising COVID protocols and preventive measures, for Parliament and Assembly sessions.