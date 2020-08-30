Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: India Reports Over 76,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Representational)

With a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34-lakh mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The number of deaths due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

Maharashtra reported 16,867 new cases, 11,541 patients discharged and 328 deaths on Saturday. Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.71 lakh, while the deaths from the disease mounted to 4,404, authorities said.

At the 20th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Saturday, centre said that for every million population, India's coronavirus cases and fatalities are one of the lowest compared to the global averages. The GoM on COVID-19 was briefed on the current status of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the health ministry said.

It was informed that as of Saturday, eight states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana -- contribute around 73 per cent of the active caseload.

Seven states -- Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- account for 81 per cent of total deaths due to coronavirus infection.

At the meeting, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the country has made tremendous strides in containing the COVID-19 outbreak and instructed his ministry to develop standard operating procedures (SoPs), comprising COVID protocols and preventive measures, for Parliament and Assembly sessions.

Aug 30, 2020 06:32 (IST) Jharkhand registers 1,299 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities



Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 37,112 on Saturday as 1,299 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 398, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 11,498, while 25,216 people have recovered so far, it said. A total of 19,993 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Aug 30, 2020 06:10 (IST) Brazil surpasses 1,20,000 Covid-19 deaths



Just over six months after registering its first case of the new coronavirus, Brazil crossed the grim threshold of 1,20,000 people killed by Covid-19 Saturday, with no end in sight to the crisis.

The country of 212 million people has now registered 120,262 deaths from the virus and 3,846,153 infections, the health ministry said in its daily update.

Brazil is just the second country to surpass a death toll of 120,000 in the pandemic, after the United States, where the number killed is now more than 182,000.