Andhra Overtakes Tamil Nadu To Become Second Worst-Hit By Coronavirus

Andhra has one of the highest Covid test rates in India, conducting around 68,660 per million. (AFP)

Andhra Pradesh became the second worst-affected state due to coronavirus in India as it surpassed Tamil Nadu, recording over 4.24 lakh coronavirus cases.

The state reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day today, taking the total count to 4,24,767 -- behind only Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu has reported over 4.16 lakh COVID-19 cases till now.

A total of 36,66,422 tests have been done in Andhra Pradesh while the positivity rate stands at 11.59 per cent, third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu's positivity rate stands at 8.93 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh has one of the highest COVID-19 test rates in India, conducting around 68,660 tests per million.

The latest bulletin of the Andhra Pradesh government said 9,067 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals across the state while 88 more died due to the pandemic, according to news agency PTI. About 3,21,754 people have recovered from the disease in the state till now.

The number of active cases in the state is now just short of the one-lakh mark, at 99,129 on Sunday.

East Godavari and SPS Nellore continued to report cases in excess of 1,000 while West Godavari, Kadapa and Chittoor added over 900 each in 24 hours, according to PTI.

India reported 78,761 new coronavirus cases in the preceding 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike in infections in the world - government data revealed this morning, taking the total number of cases in the country past 35 lakh.