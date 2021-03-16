Holi 2021: Date, Time Of Holika Dahan Or Choti Holi And Rangwali Holi

Holi 2021 images: Pics of Holi bring out the best of festivities and happiness

Holi, the wonderful festival of colours, is on March 28. The festival of Holi formally brings the curtains down on winter. It is the time when spring or 'vasant', as it is called in India, is at its best. Holi ushers in new life, colourful flowers and cheer. This year amid the pandemic Holi celebrations are most likely to be low-key as there are restrictions in some states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, where infections have surged again. But let the pandemic not spoil your Holi festive spirit. Indian festivals are unique as they can be enjoyed with familiy at home. This Holi, try to stay safe and big neighbourhood gatherings are best avoided, as experts say.

Holi 2021 dates: Know all about Holika Dahan, Choti Holi and Rangwali Holi

Holi is on Monday, March 29

Holika Dahan is on Sunday, March 28

Holi Purnima tithi or auspicious time begins at 3:27 AM on March 28, ends at 12:17 AM on March 29

Holi 2021 Images: In parts of India Holi is also called Vasant Utsav

In India, Holi is the second biggest festival after Diwali and people of all states, belonging to all religions celebrate with great fervour.

Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan is celebrated a day before people play with colours on Rangwali Holi. On this day, after sunset, the Holi bonfire is lit. Holika Dahan is also called Kama Dahanam in states in the southern part of the country. The Holika Dahan muhurta or time is from 6:37 PM to 8:56 PM on March 28.

Days before Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, people gather wood and bonfire items in parks, community centers, near the temples and other open spaces. Holika Dahan signifies the victory of good over evil. During the Holi festive days, people enjoy gujiya, mathri, malpuas and other sweet and savoury delicacies.