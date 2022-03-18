Holi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Statuses

Happy Holi 2022: The festival of colours is being celebrated today.

It's Holi, let the celebrations begin. While you are getting ready to be drenched in hues of red, blue, green and yellow, there's nothing like sending a genuine wish or message to your loved ones to spread some cheer. If you are looking for Holi message, you have come to the right place. Here are some wishes, quotes, and greetings to wish your loved ones a Happy Holi. So, what are you waiting for? Make someone smile this Holi by sending them a touching message.

1) Let's throw colours in the air and celebrate the beautiful relationship we share with each other. Happy Holi.

2) May God fill your life with colours of joy, laughter, friendship, and love. Happy Holi to you and your family.

3) On this Holi, I wish that the brightest colours of love, happiness, and friendship paint your life. Sending Holi wishes to you and your family.

4) It's time to de-stress and celebrate Holi with your loved ones. Make memories and enjoy all the good food and, of course, thandai. Happy Holi 2022.

5) Splash colours today with immense love in your heart. Wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Holi.

6) Sending you love, happiness and lots of different colours today. Hope your life remains as wonderful and bright as these colours of Holi.

7) Our lives would be so dull and boring without colours. It's only the festival of Holi that makes us understand the importance of colours. Happy Holi.

8) Playing colours with family members and friends bring so much joy. Wishing you a very Happy Holi.

9) May you have a fun-filled Holi with your loved ones. Play colours and make memories with those who matter to you.

10) Holi is a special time of the year. Celebrate it with the brightest of colours. Happy Holi.