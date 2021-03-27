Holi 2021: 5 Things You'll Need To Keep In Mind For A Perfect Holi Party

Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 29

Holi 2021 is right around the corner and we can't keep calm. The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 29. As the country is facing a second wave of coronavirus, following anti-Covid protocols is mandatory. Here are five things you will need to organise a perfect Holi party.



Safety First



No party can take place without taking the necessary steps to prevent coronavirus transmission. Hence, you must stock up disposable masks, hand-sanitizers and napkin packs for the guests. You must also keep a check on the guest list to avoid large gatherings.



Venue



You might want to choose a spacious place to play with colours. Large front yards or backyards of a building, terrace, gardens can be chosen as the venue for the party. Avoid playing Holi on roads as it not only creates public nuisance but can also harm stray animals.



Colours and Accessories



Gulaal should be preferred over artificial colours. Choose bright colours like blue, green, pink, red and yellow. Don't forget to add some Holi accessories like water guns or water balloons.



Music



Holi is incomplete without the right music playlist. Curate your own list of popular songs dedicated to the festival. You can start with traditional Holi songs and later transition to upbeat Bollywood tracks. Songs like Balam Pichkari, Rang Barse, Do Me a Favour Let's Play Holi, Hori Khele Raghuveera will surely bring your guests to the dance floor.



Food and Drinks



Food and drinks are an integral part of the Holi festival. The menu can have special food items like dahi bhalle, malpua, gujiyas, paani puri, dal kachori to name a few. Beverages like thandai, iced jaljeera, lassi, masala doodh can also be added to the menu.

