Hizbul Narco Terrorist Arrested In Jammu After 4-Year Manhunt

A Narco-terrorist, identified as Manoj Kumar Bhat, was arrested in Jammu by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Monday, ending a nearly four-year manhunt linked to cross-border smuggling and terror financing.

Bhat was wanted in a 2022 case registered by SIA for his alleged role in cross-LoC narcotics smuggling and using drug proceeds to fund terrorist activities in the Valley.

Cross-Border Linkages Uncovered

According to official sources, the investigation revealed that Bhat was working in close coordination with Pakistan-based handlers of the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. Narcotics consignments were allegedly pushed across the Line of Control and distributed in J&K, with the money generated routed back to sustain terror infrastructure.

"During the probe, we established Bhat's direct links with Hizbul handlers operating from across the border. The network used narcotics as a tool to finance terrorism and destabilise peace," said an SIA agent.

Bhat had been evading arrest since the case was registered in 2022. Acting on specific intelligence, an SIA team tracked and arrested him in Jammu.

Wider Network Under Scanner

The agency said Bhat's arrest is expected to give major leads in mapping the wider narco-terror network operating between Jammu and Kashmir and across the border.

SIA is now tracing the financial trail, identifying properties, hawala channels, and other operatives who facilitated the movement of drugs and money.

Officials added that the crackdown on narco-terror modules remains a priority to cut off funding to terror outfits and dismantle their ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat has been taken into custody and will be produced before the NIA court. Further interrogation and raids are underway.