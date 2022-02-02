Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&Ks Shopian

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, the police said (Representational)

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today, the police said. He has been identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik alias Musa - a categorised terrorist, they said.

"Based on a specific input generated by the police about the presence of terrorists in the Nadigam village area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army and CRPF there," a police spokesman said.

During the operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, a hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the security forces, which was retaliated, he said.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter," the spokesman said.

He said, Malik alias Musa, a resident of Bongam in Shopian, was linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

"As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and active since 2020. He was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities including the recent attack on ASI Shabir Ahmad at Amishijipora Shopian while he was returning from a mosque after offering prayers," the spokesman said.

Malik was also instrumental in motivating the gullible into joining the terror folds and other criminal activities, he said, adding, incriminating material and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.