'His One-Liners Were Win-Liners': PM Modi Bids Vice President Farewell

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's "diligent" work ethic in the Rajya Sabha today, as the upper house bid farewell to its Chairman. "He never considered work a burden," Prime Minister Modi said.

Mr Naidu demits office on Wednesday and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11.

"Your one liners are also wit-liners," Prime Minister Modi said. "His command over the languages has always been great ... There is both depth and substance in what he says."

Prime Minister Modi said that the outgoing Chairman encouraged dialogue in the Upper House and set "standards and legacy" that would continue to guide his successors.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted Mr Naidu's passion towards Indian languages and praised his contribution towards increasing the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. "Rajya Sabha's productivity increased 70 per cent during Mr Naidu's tenure and the attendance of MPs has also increased," he said.

Prime Minister Modi added that he has worked with Mr Naidu closely over the years. "I have also seen him take up different responsibilities and he performed each of them with great dedication," he said.

He also said that Mr Naidu devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. "A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti."

Independence Day this year will be celebrated with the president, vice president, Lok Sabha speaker and prime minister all born in independent India, Prime Minister Modi added.

There will be another farewell function for Mr Naidu at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium on Monday evening on behalf of all members of the House.

The Prime Minister will present a memento to Mr Naidu while the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha will deliver the farewell address

