His In-Laws Got His Wife Married Again. Then Beat Him Up For Posting Her Pic

A 25-year-old man was stopped on his way home from work in Haryana and beaten by the family of his wife, who has allegedly married again and wanted the pictures of her first wedding removed from social media. The man was attacked with sharp weapons, which left him with broken arms and legs.

Kunal married his girlfriend, Komal Goswami, against her parents' wishes, on 26 June 2024. Komal (21) left Kunal and returned to her parents' home just months after the wedding.

"They (Komal's parents) picked fights with me after our marriage. They also called Komal back on the pretext of her grandmother being ill," Kunal shared, speaking from his hospital bed.

Komal allegedly filed a case of domestic violence against Kunal and demanded Rs 30,000 per month as maintenance - far more than his monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

Soon, Kunal learnt that Komal's family had arranged her marriage with another man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Komal's new in-laws allegedly raised questions about the photos of her first wedding to Kunal. Her family wanted him to take down the photos from his social media.

On 24 September, when Kunal was returning home from work with his father, he was stopped and attacked by bikers.

"Komal's father asked me to delete pictures from Instagram. I asked how they could marry off Komal without a divorce," Kunal said.

Kunal and Komal are still legally married. The case is pending in court and will be heard next on 25 October.

"Three to four people beat me with batons. One of the men recorded the incident on his phone while Komal's father, Satish, and uncle, Rakesh, stood as spectators," Kunal said.

Kunal is currently under treatment.

Based on Kunal's father's complaint, the police have registered a case against Komal's father, uncle, and others involved in the crime under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

(With inputs from Ankur Kapoor)