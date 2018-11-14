"His Core Values Bind Our Nation": Rahul Gandhi On Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, and his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day.

All India | | Updated: November 14, 2018 20:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'His Core Values Bind Our Nation': Rahul Gandhi On Jawaharlal Nehru

He said rededicating ourselves to freedom, democracy, secularism and socialism will honour Mr Nehru.

New Delhi: 

On Jawaharlal Nehru's 129th birth anniversary, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said the best way to honour the country's first prime minister was by rededicating ourselves to freedom, democracy, secularism and socialism.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, and his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day. He remained in office until his death in 1964.

"On the birth anniversary of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the best way for us to honour him, is by rededicating ourselves to Freedom, Democracy, Secularism & Socialism. These were the core values he believed in and fought for. These are the core values that bind our nation together," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jawaharlal Nehru's 129th birth anniversaryJawaharlal Nehru birth anniversaryRahul Gandhi on Jawaharlal Nehru

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowMaruti Suzuki ErtigaAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayNokia 8.1Donald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................