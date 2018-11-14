'His Core Values Bind Our Nation': Rahul Gandhi On Jawaharlal Nehru

He said rededicating ourselves to freedom, democracy, secularism and socialism will honour Mr Nehru.

On Jawaharlal Nehru's 129th birth anniversary, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said the best way to honour the country's first prime minister was by rededicating ourselves to freedom, democracy, secularism and socialism.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, and his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day. He remained in office until his death in 1964.

"On the birth anniversary of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, the best way for us to honour him, is by rededicating ourselves to Freedom, Democracy, Secularism & Socialism. These were the core values he believed in and fought for. These are the core values that bind our nation together," Mr Gandhi tweeted.