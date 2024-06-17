Hindustan Aeronautics Gets Rs 45,000 Crore Tender For 156 Prachand Choppers

Prachand is capable of firing a range of air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles.

In a big boost for Made in India in defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday said the Defence Ministry has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

"In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that, Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopter (90 nos. for IA and 66 nos. for IAF)," the Bengluru-based PSU stated in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The tender is expected to be worth over Rs 45,000 crore with helicopters to be acquired by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

The company said that out of the 156 Light Combat Helicopters, 90 are to be acquired for the Indian Army (IA) and remaining 66 are for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

LCHs also known as the Prachand, is the world's only attack helicopter that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 meters (16,400 ft), which makes it ideal to operate in the high-altitude areas of the Siachen glacier and Eastern Ladakh.

It is also capable of firing a range of air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles and can destroy air defence operations of the enemy.

Government has been emphasising the intention to go for self-reliance in defence manufacturing through Make in India as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

In April this year, the Defence Ministry issued a tender to the public sector firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the purchase of made-in-India 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets expected to be worth over Rs 65,000 crore.

