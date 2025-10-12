Hindu Mahasabha Leader Arrested In UP Businessman Murder Case

All India Hindu Mahasabha national general secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey has been arrested in connection with the murder of local businessman Abhishek Gupta, police said on Saturday.

She was produced in court and sent to jail on Saturday.

Pandey was arrested near Lodha bypass on Agra-Jaipur highway in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district late on Friday night, police said.

This is the fourth arrest made in the case.

Earlier, police had arrested Pooja's husband Ashok Pandey and sharp shooters Mohammad Fazal and Asif, who carried out the killing on the couple's instructions.

Gupta was shot dead on September 26, while boarding a bus along with his father and a relative at the main Khereshwar Mandir crossing on the outskirts of Aligarh city. He was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to investigators, the murder was a contract killing, allegedly ordered by the Pandey couple following a monetary dispute with Gupta. The couple is said to have been harassing the businessman for a long time.

Police said both the hired shooters were familiar with the Pandey couple and had been regular visitors at their residence.

Confirming the arrest, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar said all the key accused in the case have been held now and a detailed charge sheet will be filed soon.

Pooja Pandey carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on her arrest, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)