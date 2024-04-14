Hindu Group Leader Shot Dead Inside Shop In Punjab's Nangal

The police are examining CCTV footage of nearby areas to find the accused (Representational)

A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne men at his shop in Punjab's Nangal, the police said.

The victim, Vikas Bagga, was the president of the VHP's Nangal unit, they said.

The incident took place last evening when the two assailants entered Mr Bagga's shop near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him before immediately escaping, the police said.

Anandpur Sahib's Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the cops are examining the CCTV footage of nearby areas to find the accused.

Meanwhile, VHP supporters and BJP workers held a protest today on the Una-Chandigarh highway and demanded the arrest of the murderers.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar expressed grief and slammed the AAP-led Punjab government over the law and order situation and alleged that the murder was a "targeted killing".

"The government is sleeping," he said and demanded the assailants and conspirators be arrested at the earliest.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains - a local MLA - called the murder an unfortunate incident and said those behind it won't be spared.

"Whoever is guilty and the mastermind of this incident will not be spared. They will face consequences," Mr Bains said, adding that nobody will be allowed to disturb peace.

