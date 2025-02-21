"No Question Of Imposing Language But...": Education Minister In Hindi Row

There is "no question of imposing any language" but there is an "over-reliance on foreign languages, limiting students' exposure to linguistic roots", and the National Education Policy tries to correct this, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Friday in a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The NEP "upholds the principle of linguistic freedom and ensures the students continue to learn in the language of their choice", Mr Pradhan wrote, also criticising Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for its "continued opposition to NEP 2020 for political reasons" and for looking at the policy "with a myopic vison and spinning progressive reforms into threats to sustain political narratives".

Mr Pradhan also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Tamil language is eternal" comment in Chennai in May 2022, and wrote, "The Modi government is fully committed to promoting and popularising Tamil culture and language globally. I humbly appeal... do not politicise education..."

Highly inappropriate for a State to view NEP 2020 with a myopic vision and use threats to sustain political narratives.



Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji's govt. is fully committed to promote and popularise the eternal Tamil culture and language globally. I humbly appeal to not… pic.twitter.com/aw06cVCyAP — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 21, 2025

The letter is the latest in a 'language war' brewing between the southern state and the centre over the 'imposition of Hindi' - a new flashpoint over a longstanding and sensitive issue.

It follows Mr Stalin's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi 24 hours earlier; the Tamil leader had complained about Dharmendra Pradhan warning the state to comply with the NEP's three-language policy or forfeit release of education sector-related funds from the centre.

In his letter - which Mr Pradhan has declared "was not written in good taste", was "full of political motivation", and had "imaginary concerns" - Mr Stalin urged the Prime Minister to release Rs 2,154 crore in funds for 2024/25 in the spirit of "cooperative federalism" and for the "welfare" of students.

Mr Stalin - who on Sunday said Mr Pradhan was trying to "blackmail" the state into submitting to 'Hindi imposition' by stopping transfer of funds - also insisted his government would not abandon the two-language formula followed by state-run schools since 1967 for the NEP's three-language formula.

'Ready For Language War'

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister's son, was equally emphatic in his remarks on Wednesday, declaring that Tamil Nadu stands ready for another 'language war'.

He also reminded the BJP that "this is a Dravidian land... the land of Periyar" and said, "The last time you tried to take away the rights of the Tamil people, they started 'GoBackModi'. If you try again... this time the voice will be 'Get out, Modi'... agitation will be done to send you back."

READ | "Tamil Nadu Ready For Language War": Stalin Jr On Hindi 'Imposition'

'Hindi Imposition' In South

Historically, Tamil Nadu and the other southern states have been suspicious of the centre of trying to impose Hindi over regional languages; the stand-off led to riots in the 1930s and 1960s.

Tamil Nadu follows a two-language policy, i.e., it primarily teaches Tamil and English in state-run schools. This, state Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told NDTV, allows students to connect with their linguistic heritage, and, by learning English, also be able to interface globally.

"Since 1967 Tamil Nadu has had this two-language policy and Tamil and English is more than enough for us. We have already achieved a lot," he said, pointing to the state's track record in training high-achievers in STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

But the Education Policy of 2020 proposes a three-language policy, one of which is Hindi. and the Tamil Nadu government has declared this to be an attempt to impose the language.

BJP's 3-Language Campaign

The BJP, meanwhile, has stepped up its three-language push in the state, which will vote in an Assembly election next year. The saffron party will launch a campaign from March 1.

READ | BJP To Launch Campaign On 3-Language Policy In Tamil Nadu

The BJP's push has been seen as part of its ongoing scramble for a foothold in the Tamil political landscape. The party has historically never managed to win over Tamil voters.

In 2016 it contested all 234 seats but won zero. It set its sights lower in 2021, contesting just 20, but managing to win four. Its Lok Sabha poll record is worse - zero seats in the 2019 and 2024 polls.

Ahead of the launch and the 2026 poll, BJP state chief, K Annamalai, has also hit out at the DMK, accusing it of sticking to an "outdated" policy from the 1960s.

"The world is developing rapidly. And what is the point of imposing your outdated policy of the 1960s on the children of Tamil Nadu?" he said.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.