PM Arrives In Chennai To Warm Welcome, Will Launch Infra Projects: 10 Facts

PM Narendra Modi will today inaugurate projects worth over Rs 31,000 crore.

This is PM Modi's first official visit to Tamil Nadu after DMK came to power last year. DMK beat their archrivals AIADMK in the 2021 assembly elections.

The state police department has made tight security arrangements, deploying nearly 20,000 police personnel across the city. Traffic diversions were also made in some areas.

PM Modi held a roadshow after arriving in Chennai.

BJP workers accorded a rousing reception to PM Modi with a large number of cadre lining up on roads with party flags and raising slogans hailing him and hosting traditional cultural events.

Cultural dances like 'Karagattam' and 'Poikkal Kuthirai Aatam' were held to the accompaniment of traditional music and several artists dressed up in 'Kathakali' attire could be seen lining up on road margins to welcome the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 5 projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore, in the presence of Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), in southern Tamil Nadu. The project, built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, would facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region.