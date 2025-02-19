Amid Language Row, Udhayanidhi Stalin's "Will Lose Mother Tongue" Warning

The battle between Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and the BJP - over the centre's three-language policy and the 'imposition of Hindi' - ramped up Tuesday after Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said "states that accept Hindi lose their mother tongue" and that his state is ready for a 'language war'.

Mr Stalin also doubled down on Chief Minister MK Stalin's "blackmail" swipe at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pointing out the state is only demanding its due, both in terms of central government funds for education and money due from devolution of taxes.

The Tamil leaders' counterattacks followed Mr Pradhan declaring the state would not receive around Rs 2,400 crore in funds for the ongoing Samagra Siksha mission, unless it adopts the National Education policy in its entirety.

Tamil Nadu has historically had a 'two-language' policy, i.e., it teaches Tamil and English, and witnessed massive anti-Hindi agitations in the 1930s and 1960s.

'Only Asking For Our Money'

"We are only asking for our tax money and our rights. We are asking for money that is rightfully ours... Dharmendra Pradhan openly threatened us that funds would be released only if we accept the three-language formula. But we are not asking for your father's money... we aren't begging."

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "I have come here to protest against the Union Government to save the education and language of our state. I have not participated as a Dy CM; I have participated as a DMK youth wing cadre. In the Union budget 2025, UP and… pic.twitter.com/A5Ib3bSPTy — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

"We are asking for our due share. And if you (the BJP) think you can threaten us... it will never happen in Tamil Nadu," Mr Stalin said at a DMK-led protest rally in Chennai. "The people of Tamil Nadu are watching. They will give a fitting reply at the appropriate time."

Mr Stalin also reminded the BJP "this is a Dravidian land... the land of Periyar" and said, "The last time you tried to take away the rights of the Tamil people, they started 'GoBackModi'. If you try again... this time the voice will be 'Get out, Modi'... agitation will be done to send you back."

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin says, "...We are not playing divisive politics. The Union Government, BJP is trying to force Hindi on us...Please don't impose 3-language policy." pic.twitter.com/k42k1KFO1X — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

The Deputy Chief Minister also warned the Tamil people against the three-language formula or accepting Hindi, saying, "Dharmendra Pradhan asks, 'why is Tamil Nadu alone opposing this while all other states have accepted?' There is a reason... several states that accepted Hindi stand to lose their mother tongues... Bhojpuri, Bihari, Haryanvi have nearly died because of infiltration by Hindi."

'Certain Conditions To Be Met'

The three-language policy is a long-standing flashpoint between southern states and the centre, and that animosity has increased since a new Education Policy was announced five years ago; as part of a proposed revamp, under the NEP students must learn three languages, one of which will be Hindi.

That flashpoint seemed evident in Mr Pradhan's comments in Varanasi last week. He accused the Tamil Nadu government of not imposing the policy "because of political interests" and said the centre is "committed" to the policy, to which "... there are certain conditions to be met".

However, amid Tamil Nadu fury over Mr Pradhan's comment, his colleague, junior Parliamentary Affairs Minister L Murugan, who is from the southern state, said the Education Minister had attached no conditions to grants from the centre, and slammed the DMK for politicising this issue.

BJP's 3-Language Campaign

The BJP, meanwhile, has stepped up its three-language push in the state, which will vote in an Assembly election next year. The saffron party will launch a campaign from March 1.

READ | BJP To Launch Campaign On 3-Language Policy In Tamil Nadu

The BJP's push has been seen as part of its ongoing scramble for a foothold in the Tamil Nadu political landscape. The party has historically never managed to win over Tamil voters.

In 2016 it contested all 234 seats but won zero. It set its sights lower in 2021, contesting just 20, but managing to win four. Its Lok Sabha poll record is worse - zero seats in the 2019 and 2024 polls.

Ahead of the campaign launch and the 2026 election, the party's state unit chief, K Annamalai, has also hit out at the DMK, accusing it of sticking to an "outdated" policy from the 1960s.

"The world is developing rapidly. And what is the point of imposing your outdated policy of the 1960s on the children of Tamil Nadu?" he said

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.