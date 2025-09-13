Himanta Sarma Says Probe Report Exposes Cartel With 'Links' To Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said documents have been recovered that point to an alleged attempt to demean the "development" of the country by a cartel allegedly having links to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his family.

Once discussed in Cabinet, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report will be out for the public to see, Mr Sarma said. He claimed that SIT report has "explosive" details.

Mr Sarma said, "This is a very explosive 96-page report. We have recovered many important documents related to the sovereignty of our country. Once it is discussed in the Cabinet, we will release the SIT report for the consumption of the general public also. We will also take next step. The documents point to a cartel which has been working to defame and demean the development of our country."

"In that entire cartel, one Pakistani citizen and the British wife of an honourable MP have played a big role," Mr Sarma stated.

He said that the priority of the government was to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the state passes off successfully and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls on September 22 are held successfully.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Assam government to probe the alleged links of Mr Gogoi with Pakistan, submitted its findings to Mr Sarma on Wednesday. The SIT comprises senior police officers Munna Prasad Gupta, Rosie Kalita, Pranabjyoti Goswami and Maitrayee Deka. The team was constituted on February 17 following a state cabinet decision to investigate the activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates.

Assam Congress chief Gogoi has countered these claims, accusing the chief minister of betraying people. He accused the state government of failing to address key issues, including unemployment, land rights and community grievances.

"The people of Assam know that the present chief minister has done nothing for them. We have seen youths from the Koch-Rajbongshi and Moran communities take to the streets, and unemployed youths continue to protest against this government," Mr Gogoi told reporters.

He criticised the state's eviction drives in Goalpara and other areas, terming them "condemnable" and accusing the BJP government of misleading both Assamese and Bengali communities.

The Congress MP further alleged that under Mr Sarma's leadership, Assam's education and healthcare sectors have declined drastically. He accused the chief minister of amassing personal wealth and property in the names of his family members.