Himanta Biswa Sarma Faces Rs 10 Crore Defamation Lawsuit By Assam Congress Chief

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a local court in Guwahati, claiming that various statements made by the BJP leader have damaged his public image and the party.

The case was filed by Borah in the court of civil judge (senior division) cum assistant sessions judge no 1, Kamrup Metro, on Thursday.

Besides Mr Sarma, a leading vernacular daily of the state and its editor have been made respondents in the suit.

Mr Borah has alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma's statements on numerous occasions, claiming that the Congress state chief will leave the party soon, has led to a dent in his public image and also harmed the party.

The Chief Minister has been claiming that Mr Borah will join the BJP by early next year, which has been refuted by the opposition leader.



