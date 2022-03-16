Assam Government Employees To Get Half-Day Leave To Watch 'The Kashmir Files'

"The Kashmir Files" stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that state government employees can avail a half-day leave to watch the recently released movie "The Kashmir Files", which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

"Glad to announce that our Govt employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch #TheKashmirFiles. They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day," Mr Sarma said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister, along with his entire cabinet, watched the movie at a theatre in Guwahati, and said the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits was a blot on humanity.

"The Kashmiri Pandit genocide & their exodus are a blot on humanity. Moved by the heart-wrenching portrayal of their plight in #TheKashmirFiles, which I watched along with my Cabinet colleagues and MLAs of @BJP4Assam & allies," Mr Sarma tweeted after watching the movie.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film for "bringing the truth in its correct form" and said history has to be presented in the right context from time to time.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday joined a host of states in declaring the film tax-free. Earlier, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa also declared "The Kashmir Files" tax-free.

