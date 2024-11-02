Himachal Pradesh's Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' In Some Areas Post-Diwali

Himachal's Baddi (industrial area) was the most polluted with a "very poor" AQI of 392 (File)

The air quality at various places across Himachal Pradesh deteriorated post-Diwali due to bursting of crackers, officials said.

This year the average AQI in the state was at 140 (moderate) as compared to 92 last year.

As per the data from the pollution department, industrial areas in the state recorded air quality ranging between moderate to very poor and Baddi (industrial area) was the most polluted with a "very poor" AQI of 392 followed by Parwanoo at 217, Poanta Sahib at 145, Barotiwala at 139, Nalagarh at 128 and Una at 122.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

The air quality of Shimla was satisfactory with AQI 66 against 78 last year as the district administration had allowed the bursting of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only. Though some violations were seen but majority of the residents abided by the directions, officials said.

The production of green crackers and its supply chain has increased. With people being aware of the environmental hazards and the regulations in place, people generally have preferred bursting green crackers and adhering to the norms, they added.

Meanwhile, Dharamshala recorded AQI at 109 against 140 last year. However, Manali saw an increase in air pollution with AQi increasing from 55 in 2023 to 80 in 2024 on Diwali day.

Industrial areas of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh, Poanta Sahib, Una, Damtak and Kala Amb have witnessed AQI above 100 but overall air quality in the state is average, the data indicated.

The data also showed that the noise pollution declined by 20 per cent as compared to last year on Diwali, officials said on Saturday.

