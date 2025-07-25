Monsoon Havoc In Himachal: 147 Lives Lost, 235 Roads Blocked

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, disrupting public utilities and causing widespread damage. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 235 roads remain blocked, along with 56 power distribution transformers and 139 water supply schemes, as of Friday morning.

The cumulative death count during this monsoon season has risen to 147, with 79 people killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 68 losing their lives in road accidents, SDMA reported.

District-wise, Mandi is the worst-hit, with 144 road blockages, followed by Kullu (58 roads) and Kangra (11 roads). National Highway 70 (NH-70) remains closed between Mandi and Kotali due to heavy landslides. Water supply disruptions are severe in Mandi (65 schemes) and Kangra (59 schemes).

The report also noted significant losses to agriculture, horticulture, and infrastructure, with damage to public property exceeding Rs 1,38,753 lakh since June 20. Rescue and restoration efforts are underway across the state, but persistent rainfall continues to impede operations.

SDMA, in its cumulative report released on Thursday, stated that essential services have also been disrupted. A total of 173 water supply schemes are currently non-operational, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts. Additionally, the power supply remains disrupted in 56 areas due to damage to distribution transformers.

Restoration work is underway on a war footing by teams from the Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority.

Authorities continue to caution residents against travel in vulnerable areas, warning that persistent heavy rains may trigger further landslides and flash floods in the coming days. Commuters and residents in vulnerable areas are advised to stay alert and avoid non-essential travel.

