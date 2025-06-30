Himachal Weather Update: Schools, Colleges Closed In Several Districts Due To Heavy Rainfall

In response to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy to very heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan, have been ordered shut for June 30. The precautionary measure comes amid growing safety concerns triggered by relentless rain across the hill state, reports ANI and PTI.

In Kullu district, Sub-Divisional Magistrates of both Manali and Banjar ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions, including schools, ITIs, vocational training centres, and Anganwadis. The orders, issued under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, cited the IMD's forecast and potential risks to student and staff safety as key reasons for the shutdown.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the deputy commissioners of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan districts to close all schools on June 30 in view of the IMD's red alert. According to a statement issued Sunday evening, Sukhu instructed the officials to take prompt action to ensure the safety of children amid fears of flash floods, landslides, uprooting of trees, and road blockages.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directive, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan declared a holiday for all government and private educational institutions in the district, with the exception of IIT-Mandi, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, and other medical institutions.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall has led to widespread disruption across Himachal Pradesh, with reports of landslides, waterlogging, and damage to infrastructure. Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi confirmed that 34 people have died in the state since June 20-17 due to rain-related incidents and 17 in road accidents.

The IMD has predicted rainfall intensity of 5 to 15 mm per hour, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms in districts like Kullu. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow all safety advisories issued by the local administration.