Ahead Of April 1 Toll Hike, Himachal Pradesh Border Sees Protests, Long Traffic Jams

The ongoing row over the increased toll tax on vehicles entering Himachal Pradesh from neighbouring states escalated on Monday, with protests at interstate borders. The amended toll tax policy comes into effect on April 1.

Demonstrators from adjoining Haryana gathered in the morning and blocked the Barotiwala entry point in Solan district at around 8:30 am. The agitation led to a massive traffic jam that lasted nearly two and a half hours.

People raised slogans against the state government. As the situation worsened, police from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana reached the spot and brought the crowd under control, allowing vehicles to pass through the toll without paying any charges for a while.

A large number of people, including local leaders, panchayat members, and BDC (Block Development Committee) members from Haryana, joined the protest.

During the protest, they also submitted a written request to Baddi Tehsildar Jitendra Thakur and demanded that vehicles should not have to pay any entry tax within 5 kilometres of the Himachal–Haryana border.

A local panchayat member, Ravi Kant Sharma, strongly criticised the government and called the toll charge a "goonda charge". He also said that Himachal Pradesh, known as "Dev Bhoomi", is now becoming like a "land of demons" because of such policies.

Another protester, Laxman Das, said that people living near the border share close social and cultural connections, as many of them often travel to Himachal Pradesh for religious visits to places like Haripur and Baba Balaknath. But the increased toll tax is making these regular visits more expensive.

The protests came after the Himachal Pradesh government decided to amend its toll policy by hiking fees for private vehicles from other states from April 1. The toll charges are being increased by Rs 30 to Rs 180, depending on the type of vehicle.

Cars, jeeps and vans will now pay Rs 170 instead of Rs 70, light commercial vehicles and mini buses will have to pay Rs 320 per day, and heavy construction machines will be charged Rs 800.

Protesting groups have warned that they will shut down all entry points between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh starting midnight on March 31 and block roads for an indefinite period.

They plan to block 11 entry points in the Rupnagar district, which could affect around 33 routes across Punjab. This includes important roads such as the Kiratpur Sahib–Manali highway and the Ghanauli–Bharatgarh road.