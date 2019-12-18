Himachal Pradesh Shivers At -13.8 Degree, Keylong Coldest Place In State

Temperature at Manali in Kullu district stood at minus 2.8 degrees (File)

The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh today as Manali, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub zero temperatures.

"The coldest place in the state was Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong which settled at minus 13.8 degrees Celsius," said Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa of Kinnaur district was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali in Kullu district minus 2.8 degrees, Sundernagar in Mandi district minus 0.5 degrees and Bhuntar in Mandi district minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Solan was 0.4 degrees, Chamba 0.6 degrees, Kufri 1.8 degrees, Dharamshala and Mandi 2.1 degrees each, Palampur 2.5 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 3.1 degrees, Shimla 4 degrees, Hamirpur 5.2 degrees, Bilaspur 5.5 degrees, Una 5.6 degrees and Nahan 6.7 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the state between December 19 and 21.