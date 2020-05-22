Senior Himachal Health Services Officer Arrested In Alleged Graft Case

Police conducted searches in his residence and seized relevant documents (Representational)

The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau of Himachal Pradesh has arrested director of health services Ajay Kumar Gupta in an alleged corruption case, following which the state government suspended him, officials said on Thursday.

Ajay Gupta was arrested by the State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) late on Wednesday night under the Prevention of Corruption Act, bureau superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said.

He was arrested after a 43-second audio recording went viral in which he purportedly asks for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, the officials said.

Ajay Gupta has been placed under suspension by the state government after his arrest, a senior official said.

He was produced before a court on Thursday. The court remanded him to five-day judicial custody.

Ajay Gupta was later admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). During his medical check-up, doctors at the hospital found his diabetes and blood pressure levels abnormal, Ms Agnihotri told PTI.

Ms Agnihotri, who also heads the bureau's Special Investigative Unit (SIU), said searches were conducted at Ajay Gupta's office and residence under her supervision and documents were seized.