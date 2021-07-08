Himachal Declares 3-Day State Mourning To Condole Virbhadra Singh's Death

Virbhadra Singh passed away earlier this morning at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to observe three days of state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who passed away earlier today due to post-COVID complications.

The state mourning will be observed from July 8-10.

"Virbhadra Singh, former chief minister, Himachal Pradesh has passed away in the morning hours of July 8, 2021. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to observe three days of state mourning in the state from July 8 to July 10. There shall be no official entertainment during this period," the government said.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister brought to his residence in Shimla.

The Congress leader passed away earlier this morning at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. He had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He also had diabetes and other health issues, the hospital said.

Virbhadra Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms. He was 87.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)