Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Winter Session To Begin From December 7

The winter session of the Assembly is held at Tapovan in Kangra district. (File)

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held between December 7 and 11 at Tapovan in Dharamshala, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said on Monday.

Mr Parmar chaired a meeting to review preparations for the session amid the COVID-19 pandemic and inspected various facilities on the Assembly premises.

Officials have been asked to maintain law and order during the session and the police will prepare a traffic plan so that residents of Dharamshala and its surrounding areas do not face any inconvenience, he said.

The Speaker said that health department officials have been asked to set a plan for compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

"Proper arrangements will be made to sanitise the Assembly premises at Tapovan before the session and also during the session," he said.

A COVID-19 testing centre will also be established in the Assembly premises.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has two premises in Shimla and Tapovan near Dharamshala.

